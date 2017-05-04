Come Join the Trash Tramps!

Editor,

You’re cordially invited to join a group of friendly volunteers who pick up litter in Montpelier on a weekly basis throughout the year.

The Trash Tramps have fun every Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. while sprucing up the capitol city. Our motto is: “This work is beneath us.”

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., we gather at the Rec Department/Senior Center (58 Barre St.) where reflective vests, tongs, and bags are distributed.

Then we set out on foot to cruise the sidewalks, parking lots, and streets of the downtown. Please feel free to join us as your schedule permits. There’s no obligation to come every week. It’s easy to re-member: Trash Tramps, Tuesdays at Two!

Nancy Schulz (aka Sister Sludge)

Montpelier, VT