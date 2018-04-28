Dear Editor,

I want to introduce myself to you. I am Margaret Ferguson. I would like to fill the City Council seat for Ward 3 that is now vacant because Lucas Herring is our new Mayor. I work at Capstone Community Action with the Community Economic Development Program with the Micro Business Development Program for the past 18 years. I have lived at 30 Bailey Street in Barre since 1975. My 4 children attended Barre City neighborhood schools.

I have been a member of the Savvy Speakers Toastmasters Club for the past 23 years. I have been a member of COSA, Circle of Support and Accountability for 2 years. I just became a Mentor with the Everybody Wins! Reading program at Barre City Elementary School and a member of the Barre Kiwanis Club. I was on the CVTV public access board when it was just beginning and served for about 6 years at various times.

During this short nine month period of being a part of the City Council, I would like to roll up my sleeves, and encourage others to join me in doing little things all around the city to Beautify Barre. I would like to encourage citizens to come out to informational meetings to know what is going on in Barre and get out to vote.

I need your support on Thursday April 26 at Alumni Hall (next to the Barre Auditorium) at 7 p.m. to be voted into this position.

I can be reached at 802-476-0908 home and 802-595-1633 cell. Please call and we can chat about what you would like to see happen in Barre. Together we can create the neighborhoods we want to live in.

Thank you,

Margaret Ferguson