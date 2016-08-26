Central Vermont Road Pitch Impresses in First Year

Editor,

After 6 months of dedicated work, we pulled it off! Central Vermont Road Pitch was a smashing success, especially for it being our first year.

And we could not have done it without YOU!

The Central Vermont Road Pitch Steering Committee is sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed to this amazing event.

First, congratulations to our five “pitchers” (Susan Snider, Liz Holtz, Lori Barg, Andrew Glover, and Sonya Spaulding) for delivering top notch presentations. The room was a buzz with excitement over the ideas presented.

Everyone worked so hard, but a few special thank you(s) go out to:

Cairn Cross and the Road Pitch Warriors for taking a chance on a new site. We hope you had a great time in Barre!

The Coaches: Jeff Blow, John Underwood, Thom Lauzon, Skip Poczobut, Lindel James, and presentation coach, Dona Bate.

Central Vermont Site Sponsors, we could not have done this event without you: Community National Bank, Tom Lauzon, Barre Area Development Corporation, The Barre Partnership, The Bridge, The Center for Leadership Skills, Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, dbate speaking, JET Envelope, Northfield Savings Bank, Times Argus, and The World.

The Vermont Granite Museum, director Scott McLaughin, and his staff for all of the hard work in both organizing the event and going the extra mile the day of the event. Thank you!

Positive Pie, Delicate Decadence, and Espresso Bueno for the delicious food, refreshments, and goodies.

Thank you to Charley Ininger, John Mandeville, Linda Rossi, and NEKTI Consulting for sharing their best practices for hosting a successful Road Pitch event.

And, last, but certainly not least, Mark Browning for MC’ing the event. You did a terrific job!

This was a labor of love for all of us. Thank you again.

Joel Schwartz, Exec. Director

Barre Area Development, Inc.