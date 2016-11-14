Central Vermont Council on Aging Seeks Donations for ‘Shoebox’ Gifts

Editor,

On Christmas Day, Central Vermont Council on Aging partners with dozens of community volunteers and local businesses to prepare and deliver hot, holiday meals and “shoebox” gifts to seniors. Many of these seniors live alone, without family or friends to share in the holiday. For many isolated elders, having a visitor bring them a holiday meal and gift is the highlight of their day.

We are asking community members for help with the “shoebox” gifts. We need folks to fill a shoebox with small gift items such as slippers, socks, warm hats, and gloves; pretty soaps, lotions and grooming items; note pads, pens and stamps; nonperishable food items and small candies; grocery or drug store gift cards; flashlights and batteries; pot holders, kitchen towels, and mugs. You may deliver your shoebox gift to Central Vermont Council on Aging offices, located at 59 N. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Barre, VT 05641, from 8:30am-4:30pm, by December 22. We will gift wrap your donated shoeboxes, but if you choose to wrap yourself, please mark it “Male” or “Female” on the gift wrapping.

Pickup can be arranged for groups with multiple boxes. If you are unable to fill a box but would like to donate individual items, we would be happy accept individual items to add to boxes we assemble.

Central Vermont Council on Aging welcomes financial donations designated for this holiday project, or for our many services for seniors. Contributions can be mailed to the above address, or made online at www.cvcoa.org/donate. For further information or to arrange a pick-up of multiple gift boxes, please contact us at (802)479-0531. To volunteer, go to www.cvcoa.org/volunteer.

Central Vermont Council on Aging thanks all of our individual and business partners who come together every year in support of this holiday giving event for seniors. Thank you for remembering the seniors in our community!

Chris Shaw, Information and Assistance Specialist

Central Vermont Council on Aging