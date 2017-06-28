Central Vermont Council on Aging Grateful to “Age Out Loud” Community Partners

Editor,

On Friday, June 9, the Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) held its first major fundraiser at the Barre Opera House. “Age Out Loud” was an evening of personal comedic storytelling and music created around humorous themes involving aging and families. This event also included a silent auction and the seventh annual “Art of Creative Aging” exhibit in the theater lobby. The purpose of “Age Out Loud” is to raise funds and awareness for CVOCA’s mission to support central Vermonters to age with dignity and choice.

This very funny show featured award winning Moth storytellers, Susanne Schmidt and Kevin Gallagher, the blues and folk band, The Brevity Thing (all from Say It Forward Productions), as well as local East Montpelier storytellers, Willem Lange and Nona Estrin. It was a really fun evening for a great cause!

We could not have made this event a success without the support of our many sponsors and auction donors from the central Vermont community, especially the artists who donated their paintings and photos for our art exhibit and auction.

We are so fortunate to be part of a giving and involved community that cares about supporting the growing numbers of aging persons and caregivers in our communities! Thank you!

If you, a family member or a neighbor need assistance, you may call the Central Vermont Council on Aging at (800)642-5119 for information, options and available services to assist aging persons.

Mary Hayden

Director, Development and Communications