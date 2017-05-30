Welcome,  
May 30th, 2017

Classified

Cameron-Brown Engagement

Ron and Pam Cameron of Middlesex, VT are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Lynn, to Taylor Garrison Brown, son of Gary Brown of East Meadow, NY and Olivia Marsicano of Syosset, NY.

Jenna is a graduate of U-32 High School and Skidmore College. She received a Master’s in International Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis.

Taylor is a graduate of Harborfields High School and Fairfield University, and earned his MBA at San Diego State University.

They reside in Washington, D.C., where she is employed by USCIS as an Asylum Officer in Arlington, VA. He is Director of Finance, HR, & Administration for PeacePlayers International and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Master’s in Sports Industry Management program.

A July wedding is planned.

