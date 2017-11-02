Bold Face Statement Not Correct

Dear Editor,

The Bold Face statement “ ANIMAL CRUELTY IS LEGAL IN VERMONT” at the top of the add is not correct. Title Thirteen, Crimes and Criminal Procedure, Part 1. Crimes, Chapter 8. Humane and Proper Treatment Of Animals Subchapter 1. Cruelty To Animals lays out the definitions and what is covered under the animal cruelty laws in Vermont. What it does exclude is activities regulated by the Department of Fish and Wildlife pursuant to part 4 of Title 10.

Most Papers would not print something libel or something that is not the truth, at least knowingly. I can only believe that your staff took Protect Our Wildlife at it’s word that what was to be printed was in fact correct. Maybe a quick check on the internet would be in order, if in doubt. It took me all of two minutes to locate the Statute above.

Thank You,

Bill Pickens

Licensed Trapper