Bikers for Beth Thank You!

Bikers for Beth 9th annual ride benefiting Tammy Surprise of Berlin raised over $10,000

Thanks to Gary & Jean Gosselin for their continued support over the last 9 years, the great meal, use of your facility your generosity goes above and beyond. To our chicken cooker Mike Taylor we missed you.

Breakfast courtesy of Dunkin Donuts and Maria’s Bagels.

We would like to thank the following businesses for their support.

Agway, Auto Zone, Baroffio’s Garage, Beauty Nail and Spa, Boisvert Shoe Repair, Bradford Mini Mart.Bury the Needle, Chan’s House, Cindy Brier, Clark’s Collision, Cody Chevrolet, Colatina Exit, Cornerstone Burger Northfield, Craft Beer Armory, CVMV NFS, Dad’s 4 By, Debbis Davis Hunt, Depot Square Pizaria, Do or Dye, Dosha, Dunkin Donuts, Dunkin Donuts, Eileen O’Connor, Ellies Farm Market, Espresso Bueno, Exile on Main St, Farmway, Fernandez, Fisher Auto Parts, Formula Nissan, Gilles Sales & Service, Gusto’s, Hair Advantage, Happy Hour Restaurant, Isham Berwick, Jazzercise, Jean Gosslin, Kenyons , Kim Danforth Herbalife, Kinney Drugs – Bradford, Limlaw, Lisa Woodworth, Lynn Craig, McCloud’s, Nancy Hickory, NAPA, Nelson Ace, Next Chapter Bookstore, Northfield Pharmacy, Norwich University, O’Maddi Deli & Café, Oakes Bros, Pizza Hut, Posh Salon, Riteway Sports Hardwick, Rock of Ages, Rustic Restaurant, Sears, Soups N Greens, Star Cat Books, Subway, Summer Street Auto, The Pub, Valley Floors, Vianor Tire, VT Bicycle Shop, Waits River Country Store, Wayside, World newspaper for running our ad, JD Green of 101theOne, and TJ from Frank.

Big thanks to all the volunteers who donate many hours to make this ride a success year after year. And to the motorcycle riders thank you for continuing to support this ride.

Looking forward to our 10th Anniversary ride May 2018.

God Bless