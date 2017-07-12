Editor,

Unless there is some special exception to the state law requiring the wearing of a proper helmet when operating a motorcycle within Vermont, one wonders why Governor Phil Scott was not wearing a motorcycle helmet when he was riding the vintage WWII military motorcycle during the Montpelier July 3rd parade? Either way, it sets a rather poor example for others. In the future, the governor should wear a proper motorcycle helmet when riding a motorcycle, even during a parade. People will still be able to recognize him and he will provide a good example to others by following state law and also showing that no one is above the law, not even the governor. Is this not in keeping with being Gubernatorial these days?

Morgan W. Brown

Montpelier, VT