Barre Bicycle Shop Receives National Attention Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

By Aaron Retherford

Vermont Bicycle Shop in Barre will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a weekend sale on April 1-2, complete with door prizes, sale prices on nearly everything in the store and mini cupcakes!

Proprietor Darren Ohl said he’s looking forward to thanking everyone for their support over the past year.

“We are humbled by the support from Barre and our little piece of New England. Our community has been so responsive to us as a new business. More so than I could have imagined,” Ohl said. “My wife and I set out to have a strong focus on how people are treated at Vermont Bicycle Shop. More than just how we treat customers, but also our neighboring businesses and the people whose lives center around downtown. I like to think that has helped in creating a small business where people want to be and shop. So far our approach to this has been very personally rewarding. I think through our community’s support we’ve been able to put together a strong foundation that I hope we can build on for many years.”

Ohl is also being noticed nationally. He was recognized by the Professional Bicycle Mechanics Association (PBMA) as Mechanic of the Week for his continued support to his community, long standing experience, and professional service.

Ohl is an internationally licensed UCI bicycle mechanic and Vermont’s only PBMA mechanic. He’s doing a fine job representing the Granite City.

“I love to see the story of Barre told in positive ways. I work hard at representing the things I love about Barre and I find that has been a good guide to follow in the practices of my business and has helped in my success,” he said. “That there is a group of people out there that had never heard of Barre until Vermont Bicycle Shop came onto their radars, and that those people see the shop and Barre with such a positive tone is fantastic, and it means that some of the goals my wife and I set out to accomplish with the shop are being reached.”