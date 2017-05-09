Aldrich Library Vote

Editor,

I was going to refrain from commenting on the Barre Town vote on the Aldrich Public Library until I was asked by a recent high school graduate what voting yes on Article 5 meant when I was putting up a lawn sign to support the vote. When I explained what it was for she said I always used the library when I was a student and my friends hang there today because they can’t afford a computer and don’t have any safe place to go.

I think we end up taking our precious resources for granted. I always ask kids what they think and when I do they tell the truth.

I Chair a local residential care facility, Lincoln House. I know the residents benefit from their services. Many of them have been tax payers for years and some have been volunteers at the library. They love the place.

I respect those who are watching out for our tax dollars. It is not easy work, but the Aldrich Library request is a level funded one that has been voted on positively by the voters in Barre Town in the town in the past. A recent Times-Argus article raved about the information that the Barre Town Select board received from the library staff and Board. Nothing has changed they do great work in very trying times. Please continue to support their good work.



J. Guy Isabelle