Aldrich Library Thanks You!

Dear Editor,

Once again the Book Sale at the Aldrich Public Library was a rousing success. This is an annual project of the Friends of the Library, a part of the summer Barre Heritage Festival. It was an exciting weekend in Barre and we are proud and happy to be a part of it. We made about $3200, all given to the library, helping to fund programs, materials, events and the purchase of books for all ages.

A special thank you to Jeff Bergeron who always has the tables from the BOR ready and waiting early on Thursday morning, SW Rentals for donating the tent, Hannaford’s for donating the bags we use at the end of the sale,”Fill a Bags for $1”, CVSWMD for providing the boxes for recycling at the end. The library staff is so accommodating and helpful all throughout the year. Also I want to thank all the Friends and others who helped set up tents, move boxes of books, assist buyers and then help remove everything later on Saturday: Edith Harding and Helene Thomas who sort and box books throughout the year as donations come in, Marilyn and Wendell Blake, Marianne Kotch and her son, Chris, Paul Heller, Robin Chavalier, Judy Cookson, Rick Theken, Linda Livendale, Coralin and Mac Mackey, Guy Page, Martha Sanborn, Adrianne Scucces, Pam Murphy, Paula Dolan, Nancy and John O’Leary, Sarah Costa, Heather Hurlbert and her daughter and many girls from Joni’s Dance Studio, Deb Lynde and Allen Blake, Buddy Barnett, John Santorello, Jane Watson, Steve Pappas, Jeb Wallace Brodeur, Louis Acebo, Noah Rubel, Michael Thompson, George O’Grady, Fred Pond, Tom Walz. I sure hope I didn’t leave anyone out!!

It was a wonderful weekend – congratulations to the library and congratulations to Barre. I’m proud to live in Barre and proud to be a part of our exciting library.

Christine Litchfield

President, Friends of the Aldrich Public Library