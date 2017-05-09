Aging with Grace…

I recently came across a poem regarding Alzheimer’s by an unknown author that I have seen before and is so fitting.

Alzheimer’s Poem

Do not ask me to remember

Don’t try to make me understand

Let me rest and know you’re with me

Kiss my cheek and hold my hand

I’m confused beyond your concept

I’m sad and sick and lost

All I know is that I need you

To be with me at all cost

Do not lose your patience with me

Do not scold or curse or cry

I can’t help the way I’m acting

I can’t remember though I try

Just remember that I need you

That the best of me is gone

Please don’t fail to stand beside me

Love me till my life is gone

Dear Grace,

My brother has been diagnosed with dementia and I feel so lost when I’m with him. What’s a good resource for learning more about this disease and what I can expect as his disease progresses?

Thanks,

Erin

Dear Erin,

If you use a computer, the resources are almost endless. Some helpful sites I like are:

-www.cvhhh.org )Central VT Home Health & Hospice

-www.cvcoa.org (Central VT Council on Aging)

-www.alz.org (Alzheimer’s website)

-www.webmd.com/alzheimers

-www.alzheimers.net

Hopefully these sites will provide you with information that will make it easier for you to support your brother through this difficult process. There’s also information for caregivers and the support they need on these sites that will be beneficial to you and your brother’s caregivers. Project Independence has a Caregiver Support Group that meets the first Wednesday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. at its 81 North Main St., Barre site that offers supports to all caregivers. There is no better way to learn than sharing experiences with others in similar situations.

As always, the information I provide is fairly generic since I don’t know the writers or their loved ones. Do not hesitate to contact me if you want to discuss these issues in more detail. Please write to me at: Dear Grace, c/o Project Independence, 81 N. Main St. – Ste. 1, Barre, VT 05641-4283 or you may email bclark@pibarre.giffordhealthcare.org and she’ll get a message to me.