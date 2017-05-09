Aging with Grace…

I recently came across a poem regarding Alzheimer’s by an unknown author that I have seen before and is so fitting.
Alzheimer’s Poem
Do not ask me to remember
Don’t try to make me understand
Let me rest and know you’re with me
Kiss my cheek and hold my hand
I’m confused beyond your concept
I’m sad and sick and lost
All I know is that I need you
To be with me at all cost
Do not lose your patience with me
Do not scold or curse or cry
I can’t help the way I’m acting
I can’t remember though I try
Just remember that I need you
That the best of me is gone
Please don’t fail to stand beside me
Love me till my life is gone
Dear Grace,
My brother has been diagnosed with dementia and I feel so lost when I’m with him. What’s a good resource for learning more about this disease and what I can expect as his disease progresses?
Thanks,
Erin
Dear Erin,
If you use a computer, the resources are almost endless. Some helpful sites I like are:
-www.cvhhh.org )Central VT Home Health & Hospice
-www.cvcoa.org (Central VT Council on Aging)
-www.alz.org (Alzheimer’s website)
-www.webmd.com/alzheimers
-www.alzheimers.net
Hopefully these sites will provide you with information that will make it easier for you to support your brother through this difficult process. There’s also information for caregivers and the support they need on these sites that will be beneficial to you and your brother’s caregivers. Project Independence has a Caregiver Support Group that meets the first Wednesday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. at its 81 North Main St., Barre site that offers supports to all caregivers. There is no better way to learn than sharing experiences with others in similar situations.
As always, the information I provide is fairly generic since I don’t know the writers or their loved ones. Do not hesitate to contact me if you want to discuss these issues in more detail. Please write to me at: Dear Grace, c/o Project Independence, 81 N. Main St. – Ste. 1, Barre, VT 05641-4283 or you may email bclark@pibarre.giffordhealthcare.org and she’ll get a message to me.