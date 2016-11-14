Aging with Grace…



Senior Center to Adult Day comparison is the main topic this week prompted by the following letter I received.

Dear Grace,

What’s the difference between Adult Day and the Senior Center? My mom enjoys going to the Senior Center but I wonder if going to an Adult Day would be better for her. She is still driving but is getting forgetful and confused, at times.

Thanks,

Joanne

Dear Joanne,

Thanks for asking this question; there are many similarities between the two however, there are a couple of things that clearly define the differences.

-The Senior Center is an organization for senior citizens with an annual membership fee and is a great place for socialization, education and other activities and events.

-Adult Day Programs are non-profits that offer similar activities and socialization that promote fun, engagement and community. In addition provides individualized care (personal care, medication oversight and PT), healthcare coordination and nutritional meals for those adults who require some additional support. These services are all provided for an hourly rate which is based on income. There are also federal programs and private insurances that may cover this expense.

A good starting place in your decision making is to suggest your Mom make an appointment with her physician for a complete physical. Once you have the results of that, it will become clearer which option will better suit your Mother’s situation.

For more information on your Adult Day in Central VT, go to www.pibarre.org

To locate a Senior Center in your area, you can contact your local Council on Aging or search on the internet, example: Barre VT Senior Center

Sincerely,

Grace

If you have questions or are looking for information related to caring for an elder loved one or other individual with disabilities or health issues, please email me, deargrace@pibarre.org or write to Dear Grace, c/o Project Independence, 81 N. Main St. – Ste. 1, Barre, VT 05641-4283