A Lovely Stroll

Dear Editor,

I am summer visitor in Montpelier and I walked along bike path behind Montpelier High School and came upon a lovely rest area with table, benches, old fashioned flower garden and beautiful peace mosiac made with stones and decorated with pieces of pottery, dishes, personal mementos surrounding a white dove. Met the lady, Esther Farnsworth, working there with small crew of elderly volunteers, keeping the garden attractive and meaningful, apparently furthering the legacy of the original peace keepers who created it. Mrs. Farnsworth knows the history of the project and also showed me a stunning mural nearby depicting Montpelier and painted under the bridge by high school students. I was so impressed to come upon such a beautiful spot and see people stopping by to rest and eat lunch at the table and especially older people who had walked to that special place to sit and rest, enjoying the garden and river. This might make a nice local story for the paper to alert residents and tourists to the background of the peace garden and the accessibility of the path along the river (which has also been newly planted with edible bushes/trees). The whole garden/mural area is unique and makes me feel that Montpelier cares about making its landscape appealing and attractive for its people.

Debby Boots, South Carolina.

