Dear Editor:

Let’s talk about the UVM’s Center for Rural Studies Poll that Protect Our Wildlife is claiming is “75% of Vermonters would like to see trapping banned.”

The Poll had two questions that dealt with trapping. Approximately 2900 people were called to take part in the Poll, that is less than one half of one percent of Vermont’s current population of 624,594. Out of the 2900 called 2300 refused to take part in the Poll, that’s 79% of those called. Their were 600 people that did complete the Poll and 400 of those did have a negative responce to the two trapping questions. That is a LONG way from 75% of Vermonters and in my book no way the mandate Protect Our Wildlife would have you believe.

Bill Pickens

Licensed Trapper