Poetry Corner
Dud
By Wayne F. Burke
great wall of China cloud
the sun sinks down,
bright eye
closing;
last tee-pe-ed rays
spread on a choppy sea
of divots:
blue-gray air craft carrier on
horizon
sails away–
a dud sunset,
except for the aftermath
of gray natural bridge
and hot orange flame
plus purple waves
sailing in like a synchronized
swim.
wraiths
By Wayne F. Burke
a pale sun
and bushes crowding together
for warmth
as a relentless wind
scatters snow like sifting
sand
in a white desert–
a gray murkatroy
of sky,
snow-dusted
hillsides,
whiffs of white smoke
over roof tops;
the wind shreds the smoke
into wraiths
who scatter
and become ghosts
of the landscape.
The One You Love Most of All
By Old George
The birds will all gather.
To sing a birthday tune.
The new little animals will appear soon.
To join in the harmony.
For Old George will gain another year soon.
When you get close to 100.
It’s your favorite thing to do.
As you wait for your little girl.
To come into sight to wave hello, to wave goodbye.
For an old man the best present of all.
Is to wave to your best friend.
Your little brown-eyed girl, you love most of all.
