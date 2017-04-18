Poetry Corner

Dud

By Wayne F. Burke

great wall of China cloud

the sun sinks down,

bright eye

closing;

last tee-pe-ed rays

spread on a choppy sea

of divots:

blue-gray air craft carrier on

horizon

sails away–

a dud sunset,

except for the aftermath

of gray natural bridge

and hot orange flame

plus purple waves

sailing in like a synchronized

swim.

wraiths

By Wayne F. Burke

a pale sun

and bushes crowding together

for warmth

as a relentless wind

scatters snow like sifting

sand

in a white desert–

a gray murkatroy

of sky,

snow-dusted

hillsides,

whiffs of white smoke

over roof tops;

the wind shreds the smoke

into wraiths

who scatter

and become ghosts

of the landscape.

The One You Love Most of All

By Old George

The birds will all gather.

To sing a birthday tune.

The new little animals will appear soon.

To join in the harmony.

For Old George will gain another year soon.

When you get close to 100.

It’s your favorite thing to do.

As you wait for your little girl.

To come into sight to wave hello, to wave goodbye.

For an old man the best present of all.

Is to wave to your best friend.

Your little brown-eyed girl, you love most of all.

